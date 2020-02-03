Frances M. Birk | Obituary

Frances M. Birk, 92, of Red Bud, died Feb. 2, 2020, at Red Bud Regional Care, Red Bud.

She was born to the late Agatha Pautler on Sept. 1, 1927 in Modoc.

Frances married Gilbert P. Birk on Oct. 25, 1947, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Evansville. He preceded her in death on July 8, 1981.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Frances was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Red Bud.

She is survived by children Kathleen (Ron) Becker of Peoria, Anthony (Sheila) Birk of Helena, Ala., Michael (Carol) Birk of Waterloo, Gilbert (Pat) Birk of Red Bud, David (Cindy) Birk of Peoria, Charles (Faye) Birk of Maeystown, Timothy (Debbie) Birk of Waterloo, James (Sarah) Birk of Peoria; sisters-in-law Bernadette Goymerac, Sr. Celina Birk ASC, Gwen Collins and Doris Muny; grandchildren Jennifer (Damian) Fay, Patricia (Colin) Kelly, Bradley (Lisa) Becker, Katie Hanyzewski, Michelle Birk, Paul (Mimi) Birk, Jenese (Doug) Huebner, Courtney (Brad) Schweickhardt, Andrew (Renee) Birk, Matthew (Jenny) Birk, Melissa (Adam) Dye, Eric (Kristen) Birk, Aaron (Megan) Birk, Christy (Chris) Muertz, Nathan (Julie) Birk, Ryan (Courtney) Birk, Adam (Karen) Birk, Alison (Sam) Carter and Lindsey (Kevin) Byrnes; 34 Great Grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends

She was also preceded in death by sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.

Visitation will be 4-8 a.m. Feb. 7 and 8-9:45 a.m. Feb. 8 at Pechacek Funeral Homes, Red Bud.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated 11:00 a.m., Feb. 8 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Red Bud, Msgr. Dennis Schaefer officiating.

Interment will follow at St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery, Red Bud.

Memorials may be made to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church or School.