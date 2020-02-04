Albert E. Diemert Jr. | Obituary

Albert E. Diemert Jr., 92, of Ruma, died Feb. 3, 2020, in Ruma. He was born Dec. 2, 1927, in Burksville, son of the Albert and Frieda (nee Sickmeier) Diemert Sr.

He retired from Luhr Bros., US Marine Korean War Veteran, and member of American Legion – Prairie du Rocher.

He is survived by his wife Mary E. Diemert nee Armstrong; children Patricia Donovan, Phyllis (Michael) Reinhold, Edward (Jodi) Diemert and Elizabeth (Roger) Shields; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sisters Geraldine (Kenneth) Koester and Fern Diemert; sisters-in-law; brothers-in-law; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Albert is preceded in death by sisters Verona Krack and Janet (Gerald) Ashbaker and brother Roland Diemert.

Visitation is 9 a.m. until time of service Feb. 14 at Quernheim Funeral Home.

A memorial service will be held 10 a.m. Feb. 14 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo, Chaplain Royal Boder officiating.

Interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Donor’s Choice.