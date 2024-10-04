Van A. Misplais | Obituary

Van A. Misplais, 70, of Columbia, died October 4, 2024, in Columbia. He was born November 27, 1953, in Red Bud.

He is retired from Dupo Quarry and was an avid hunter and fisherman.

He is survived by his brother Edward J. Misplais; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Van is preceded in death by his parents Ashton Fraley and Eleanor (nee Van Pelt) Misplais; brother Ashton L. Misplais; and sister Delora Dietz.

Memorial Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. Monday, October 7, at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to: Donor’s Choice.