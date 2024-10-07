Leon M. Olszeski | Obitury

Leon “Lee” M. Olszewski, formerly of East St. Louis, died at his Jack’s Fork River, Mo., home on July 5, 2024.

Lee, born July 21, 1935 in East St. Louis, attended Holy Angels Grade School and St. Louis University High School. He earned a Bachelor of Science in chemistry from SIUE and spent his career as a chemist, working as a manufacturer’s representative throughout the Midwest for scientific equipment. To make his commute easier, he piloted his own plane to work locations. Throughout his life, Lee was an avid reader and enjoyed woodworking, painting, hunting and fishing.

As an adult, Lee lived outside of Maeystown with his wife Louise and their five children. In 1992, he moved to the Missouri Ozarks, where his youngest son, Matthew (mother Elizabeth Schnelle) was born.

He was proud of his children Monica Sharp of Mountain View, Mo.; Leon (Clarissa) Olszewski of Streamwood; Julia Olszewski of Waterloo; Anthony (Lynn) Olszewski of Palatine; Suzanne (Walt) Chisum of St. Louis; and Matthew (Hanna) Olszewski of Willow Springs, Mo.; and enjoyed visits with them, his six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, who all survive him.

Lee was preceded in death by his parents, Leon and Mary (nee Ryznek) Olszewski; sisters Leona (Ray) Liss, Anne (Sam) Staszewski and Mary (Jesse) Boyd; as well as his first wife Louise Rieber Kelley.

To celebrate his life, a memorial Mass will be held at 12:30 p.m. Oct. 13 at St. John Nepomuk Chapel, St. Louis, outside Mountain View,

Memorials may be made to: the American Heart Association; or the American Cancer Society. He is buried at Houston Rural Cemetery outside Mountain View, Mo.