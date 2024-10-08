John R. Fleming | Obituary

John Robert Fleming, 83, of Hendersonville, Tenn., formerly of Chester, died Oct. 5, 2024, at Tri Star Hendersonville Medical Center, Hendersonville, Tenn.

He was born to the late Jesse and Fern (nee Robbs) Fleming on July 20, 1941, in Murphysboro.

John married Dorothy “Dotty” Swancutt on Aug. 29, 1959, in East St. Louis; she survives.

He had spent most of his life working in sales and also owned the Dairy Queen in Chester for many years. John finished his career as a security therapy aide at Chester Mental Health Center in Chester.

He was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Chester. He was also a member of the Masonic Lodge 72, the Elks Lodge 1629, Eagles Club Aerie 3252 and the Chester Country Club. John enjoyed golfing, woodworking and boating. He loved to spend time with family, helping coach his sons’ baseball teams and was always involved with his grandchildren’s sports and events.

He is also children Terri (Mark) Vogt of Waterloo, Rob (Sue) Fleming of New Smyrna Beach, Fla., and Todd (Connie) Fleming of Hendersonville, Tenn.; grandchildren Megan Picou (Sam Bone), Trevor Picou, Jay Fleming (Abby Wagner), Luke Fleming and Kat Fleming; step-grandchildren Katie Jenkins, Kim Robison and Nathan Vogt; eight step-great-grandchildren; and family dog Mr. Muggs.

Visitation is noon to 2 p.m. Oct. 15 at Pechacek Funeral Home, Chester.

A funeral service will follow at the funeral home with Don Berry officiating.

Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Chester.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society – Sarah Cannon Fund.