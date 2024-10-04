Joseph F. Van de Riet | Obituary

Joseph F. Van de Riet, 83, of Waterloo, died October 3, 2024, in Waterloo, IL. He was born July 3, 1941, in E. St. Louis, IL.

He was past president of Waterloo Sportsman’s Club; County Commissioner; co founder of Dirty Dozen Fishing Club; founder and former Co-Owner of J & J Sewer and Septic Service and Econo John’s; and St. Patrick Church Tipton.

He loved to hunt, fish, and play cards.

He is survived by his children Zoe (Ray) Weakly, Angie (Will) Gregson, Susan (John) Novack, and Jill (Glenn) Wehrheim; step children Jeff (Tracy) Dougherty, Kim (Mike) Gool, Pam (Joe) Messmer, and Tricia Durbin; grandchildren Kelly Wehrheim, Phillip (Nikki) Wehrheim, Nick (Grace) Hernandez, Shane (Rachel) Gregson, Audrey (Josh) Schoenbeck, Rachel (Tyler) McIver and Emma Novack; great grandchildren Mayda and Makayla Wehrheim, Aidan, Landon, Trentin and Theo Hernandez, Blake and Ethan Schoenbeck, Oakley and Sophie McIver; 11 step grandchildren; 5 step great grandchildren; twin brother James (Charlene) Van de Riet; brother-in-laws; sister-in-laws; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Joe is preceded in death by his parents Robert J. and Leona C. (nee Dickneite) Van de Riet; 1st wife Mary Elizabeth Van de Riet, nee Meyer; 2nd wife Kelia A. Van de Riet, nee Swonger.

Visitation will take place from 8-11:30 a.m. Monday, October 7 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

Funeral mass will follow at 12 p.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church – Tipton with Father John Kizhakedan officiating.

Interment will immediately follow at Immaculate Conception Cemetery – Madonnaville. Arrangements with Quernheim Funeral Home.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to: Hospice of Southern Illinois or Donor’s Choice.