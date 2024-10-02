Edward E. Janson | Obituary

Republic-Times- October 2, 2024

Edward E. Janson, 84, of Columbia, born Aug. 6, 1940, in Belleville, died Oct. 1, 2024.

Ed was a lifelong member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Columbia.  He was a U.S. Army veteran, minor league baseball umpire and co-owner of Sports Page Inn before retiring from the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency in St. Louis. He was an avid crappie fisherman and golfer, having been a member of the Waterloo Country Club for over 45 years.

Surviving are his loving wife of 49 years Pamela Janson (nee Widdows); children Michael (Kim) Janson of Columbia, Michelle (Kevin) Jaskiewicz of Sunset Hills, Mo., Kelly (Tim) Kennedy of Columbia and Tim (Megan) Janson of Denver, N.C.; grandchildren Hannah, Megan, Amelia, Andrew, Anna, Jake, Connor and Knox; siblings James (June) Janson, Carolyn Naumann, Robert (Connie) Janson, Joan (Tom) Herrmann and Jeanie Wienhoff (Guy Nelson). He was also a dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Regina Janson (nee Besse) and sister Marilyn Gaido.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Oct. 7 at Braun Family Funeral Home, Columbia, and 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Columbia. 

Mass of Christian Burial will follow at the church  with Father Steve Thoma and Father Carl Scherrer officiating. 

Burial will be at Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery, Columbia.

Memorials may be made to: Immaculate Conception Campus Enhancement Project; or  St. Vincent DePaul Society.

