Vader | Pet of the Week

Vader is a handsome boy who is pretty calm. Vader is goofy and loves attention and playing outside in the yard. He has been with other dogs and can be picky who he chooses to be friends with. He would do best with a calm or submissive dog. He is housebroken and will make a great companion.

Vader is six years old and weighs 56 pounds.

Vader has heartworms and will be starting treatment soon. He would greatly benefit from having a quiet home to recuperate in rather than trying to rest in a noisy and stressful shelter environment. If you would like to provide a foster home during Vader’s heartworm treatment, Helping Strays will provide everything you need; the medical care, crate, food, etc. Vader is also available to adopt and Helping Strays will pay and perform the heartworm treatment.

The adoption fee for adult dogs, seven months and older, is $250. All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. If you are interested in setting up a meet and greet, please complete an online adoption application and Helping Strays will call you to make an appointment.

Some of our pets are in foster care and not located at the shelter. If you are interested in a specific pet, contact the shelter at (618) 939-7389 to arrange a meeting.

