Alma | Pet of the Week

Although I was named after Abuela Alama, who is matriarch of the Madigral family from the Disney movie “Encanto,” I really am just a sweet Momma kitty who has lost her way. Just like Alama in the movie, all of my babies were born with their own special unique magical gifts. Ok, well, not magical, but special nonetheless. I have done my job as a momma and have taken fantastic care of my babies, giving all my love and attention to them for the last several weeks. Now it is time for them to get wonderful homes, as well as one for me too. I am friendly to everyone and my favorite thing to do is give “head bumps” and I will answer you back when you talk to me.

Alma is three years old.

The adoption fee for adult cats, seven months and older, is $100. All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. If you are interested in setting up a meet and greet, please complete an online adoption application and Helping Strays will call you to make an appointment.

Please note:

Some of our pets are in foster care and not located at the shelter. If you are interested in a specific pet, contact the shelter at (618) 939-7389 to arrange a meeting.

To learn about the process of adding a new pet to your family, click here.

To fill out an adoption application on the Helping Strays website, click here.

*** Visit Helping Strays on Facebook for information about vaccine clinics and adoption specials. ***