Daisy Mae and Denny | Pets of the Week

Daisy Mae and Denny are a bonded pair. They are strongly attached to each other and get anxious when separated. Being a bonded pair, they need to be adopted together. These two sweethearts are couch potatoes and love to sit in your lap and snuggle. They get along with other dogs their size and are fun to watch together. They are both housetrained and crate trained. They enjoy taking walks and sleeping next to their human. Please consider adopting this cute duo, they will give you double the fun and love.

Daisy Mae is black and white, eight years old, and weighs 12.5 pounds. Denny is black, eight years old, and weighs 9 pounds.

The adoption fee for Daisy Mae and Denny is $300. All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. If you are interested in setting up a meet and greet, please complete an online adoption application and Helping Strays will call you to make an appointment.

Please note:

Some of our pets are in foster care and not located at the shelter. If you are interested in a specific pet, contact the shelter at (618) 939-7389 to arrange a meeting.

