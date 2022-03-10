Frieda | Pet of the Week

Hi, I’m Frieda. I am a laid back lady who likes to watch my surroundings on a comfy bed. I’m still adjusting to the indoor life and so far I enjoy getting pets from people, eating lots of yummy meals, and cat napping throughout the day.

Frieda is five years old.

The adoption fee for adult cats is $100. All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. If you are interested in setting up a meet and greet, please complete an online adoption application and we will call you to make an appointment.

Please note:

Some of our pets are in foster care and not located at the shelter. If you are interested in a specific pet, contact the shelter at (618) 939-7389 to arrange a meeting.

