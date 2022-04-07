Heather | Pet of the Week

Heather is a sweet, affectionate girl who enjoys being on the highest point of her cat condo looking down at her surroundings of what is going on around her. She loves getting scratches and her purr is like a motor! Come see Heather today and fall in love!

Heather is six years old. She has beautiful swirls mixed in her tabby coloring.

Heather’s adoption fee is $100. All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. If you are interested in setting up a meet and greet, please complete an online adoption application and Helping Strays will call you to make an appointment.

Please note:

Some of our pets are in foster care and not located at the shelter. If you are interested in a specific pet, contact the shelter at (618) 939-7389 to arrange a meeting.

To learn about the process of adding a new pet to your family, click here.

To fill out an adoption application on the Helping Strays website, click here.

*** Visit Helping Strays on Facebook for information about vaccine clinics and adoption specials. ***