Eden | Pet of the Week

Hi, I’m Eden, and I’m a petite, laid back girl. I love to get lots of attention and pets. I enjoy snuggling on the softest bed with my favorite stuffed animal toys. I get the zoomies when I play with catnip and like to play with ball toys as well.

Eden is three years old.

The adoption fee for adult cats, seven months and older, is $100. All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. If you are interested in setting up a meet and greet, please complete an online adoption application and Helping Strays will call you to make an appointment.

Please note:

Some of our pets are in foster care and not located at the shelter. If you are interested in a specific pet, contact the shelter at (618) 939-7389 to arrange a meeting.

