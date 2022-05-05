Max | Pet of the Week

Max is gray and white and has the most beautiful emerald green eyes. He is a sweet boy who enjoys the company of his feline friends. He loves tasty tuna, wet food, and special treats from Three Tails Parlor and Pantry. Max is shy but has blossomed in his foster home. He is friendly and wants nothing but love and affection. It would be beneficial to Max if he would have a low traffic, quiet home where he can easily get to know his surroundings. Max is a wonderful cat waiting patiently for his furrever home.

Max is 10 years old and declawed.

Max's adoption fee is $50. All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. If you are interested in setting up a meet and greet, please complete an online adoption application and Helping Strays will call you to make an appointment.

Please note:

Some of our pets are in foster care and not located at the shelter. If you are interested in a specific pet, contact the shelter at (618) 939-7389 to arrange a meeting.

