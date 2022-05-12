Cali | Pet of the Week

Hi, my name is Cali. I am a chill girl who likes to sun bathe and play with my tennis ball. I am doing well on my manners but would still like to continue training in my new home. So far I know sit, stay, come, and shake! I can be a little selective with my doggie friends and would prefer an adult household to call my own. I’m just a sweet girl who loves attention and loves to smile.

Cali is six years old and weighs 55 pounds.

The adoption fee for adult dogs, seven months and older, is $250. All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. If you are interested in setting up a meet and greet, please complete an online adoption application and Helping Strays will call you to make an appointment.