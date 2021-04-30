Jax | Pet of the Week

Jax is the complete package! He is four years old so he is past all that puppy mischief, potty trained, friendly with people and dogs, on the calmer side, walks nicely on a leash, super sweet, and even takes treats gently. He is good with other dogs, but not super interested in them, so he would be a great only dog or a companion for another dog who doesn’t want to play all the time. He is way more into people and getting snuggles and love. He loves water and is crate trained. Jax will need a family who does not have cats.

Jax is four years old and weighs 61 pounds.

Jax’s adoption fee is $200; he is microchipped, neutered, and up to date on vaccines. If you are interested in meeting Jax, please complete an online adoption application.

Jax has heartworms and will be starting treatment soon. He would greatly benefit from having a quiet home to recuperate in rather than trying to rest in a noisy and stressful shelter environment. If you would like to provide a foster home, or foster-to-adopt home, during Jax’s heartworm treatment, Helping Strays will provide everything you need; the medical care, crate, food, etc. Foster-to-adopt would be a great way to get to know him. Finalizing the adoption would be done once treatment is complete.

