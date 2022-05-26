Rhianna | Pet of the Week

Hi, my name is Rhianna. I am a pretty active girl who would love an active home to help drain my energy and further my training. I would benefit from learning some basic manners, some leash work, and working on my excitement. I love to play with my toys and tennis balls are my favorite! I like to play with other dogs but I can sometimes be a bit too much for other dogs. I “shine bright like a diamond” when I sing.

Rhianna is three years old and weighs 38 pounds.

The adoption fee for adult dogs, seven months and older, is $250. All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. If you are interested in setting up a meet and greet, please complete an online adoption application and Helping Strays will call you to make an appointment.