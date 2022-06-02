Tinsel | Pet of the Week

I am Tinsel and I am a fun loving girl! I get along with cats, kids, and dogs! My favorite toys are ones with strings. I like to bat them around! I love to be held and give you all my purrs…..like I said, I really am very loving! I recently got out of kittenhood so I’m looking for someone to take naps with me and watch the birds out the window.

Tinsel is 11 months old

The adoption fee for cats, over seven months old, is $100. All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. If you are interested in setting up a meet and greet, please complete an online adoption application and Helping Strays will call you to make an appointment.