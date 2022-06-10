Mama | Pet of the Week

Mama is a female mastiff/cross-breed aged three years and months who is in foster care and up for adoption at Helping Strays of Monroe County.

Mama is good with dogs and house-trained, but not good with children. This pet is currently in foster care. Please call the shelter at 618-939-7389 to arrange an introduction.

Mama may not be winning any fetch awards, but she will definitely win over your heart with her mad snuggling skills. Matter of fact, Mama would like to be your shadow. Crate-trained with great household manners, she has that down pat too. Mama is currently in a foster home with several dogs and she is doing great. So if snuggles are your thing, put in an application for Mama today.

The adoption fee for adult dogs is $250. All pets are microchipped, up-to-date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. If you are interested in setting up a meet and greet, complete an online application by clicking here.