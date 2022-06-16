Ripley | Pet of the Week

Ripley came in with her three kittens and now that she is done being a busy mom, she is ready to find her own family. Ripley loves everyone she meets, likes to sunbathe by the window, and follow her humans around. Ripley is very friendly and outgoing, she gets along well with other cats and enjoys their company as well as being held and getting lots of attention from her humans.

Ripley is one year old.

The adoption fee for cats, over seven months old, is $100. All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. If you are interested in setting up a meet and greet, please complete an online adoption application and Helping Strays will call you to make an appointment.