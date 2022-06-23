Honey | Pet of the Week

Hi, my name is Honey. I am a sweet, snuggly girl looking for my forever home. I love attention from my humans and playing outside. I am house and crate trained. I am good with other cats and dogs but I would like my human friends to be at least 12 years old.

Honey is three years old and weighs 45 pounds.

The adoption fee for adult dogs, seven months and older, is $250. All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. If you are interested in setting up a meet and greet, please complete an online adoption application and Helping Strays will call you to make an appointment.