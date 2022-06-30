Arizona | Pet of the Week

Hi, my name is Arizona. I am a sweet, snuggly boy looking for my forever home. I love attention from humans and playing outside. I am house and crate trained.

Arizona is three years old and weighs 40 pounds.

The adoption fee for adult dogs, seven months and older, is $250. All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. If you are interested in setting up a meet and greet, please complete an online adoption application and Helping Strays will call you to make an appointment.