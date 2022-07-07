Red | Pet of the Week

Hi my name is Red. I am a calm and mellow guy looking for my forever home. I am a one-year-old male and good with other cats. Is your home the one for me?

The adoption fee for adult cats, seven months and older, is $100. All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. If you are interested in setting up a meet and greet, please complete an online adoption application and Helping Strays will call you to make an appointment.