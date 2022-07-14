Craig | Pet of the Week

Hi, my name is Craig. I’m a smart and spunky boy who likes to play with my toys and bones. I’m housebroken, leash trained, and “dig” car rides. I would enjoy a home with another dog or playtime with doggie friends. I am a human magnet and relish the affection and attention that I receive from them. Check out my scratchable, twisty floppy ears.

Craig is one year old and weighs 53 pounds.

Craig has heartworms and will be starting treatment soon. He would greatly benefit from having a calm home to recuperate in rather than trying to rest in a noisy and stressful shelter environment. If you would like to provide a foster home during Craig’s heartworm treatment, Helping Strays will provide everything you need; the medical care, crate, food, etc. Craig is also available to adopt and Helping Strays will pay and perform the heartworm treatment.

The adoption fee for adult dogs, seven months and older, is $250. All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. If you are interested in setting up a meet and greet, please complete an online adoption application and Helping Strays will call you to make an appointment.