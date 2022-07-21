Chaos | Pet of the Week

Chaos is exactly how he is named….chaotic! This boy is full of energy and always wanting to please his people. Chaos is a big eater and will show you his “tricks” for some treats. If you’re looking for a young cat who is very energetic, Chaos might be the one!

Chaos is one year old.

The adoption fee for adult cats, seven months and older, is $100. All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. If you are interested in setting up a meet and greet, please complete an online adoption application and Helping Strays will call you to make an appointment.