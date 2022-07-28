Rocky | Pet of the Week

Rocky is a handsome guy who loves to be around people and be their protector. He is friendly, confident, and active. Rocky gets along with other dogs, cats, and children. He knows how to sit, stay, come, and shake. Come meet this wonderful dog!

Rocky is three years old and weighs 62 pounds.

The adoption fee for adult dogs, seven months and older, is $250. All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. If you are interested in setting up a meet and greet, please complete an online adoption application and Helping Strays will call you to make an appointment.