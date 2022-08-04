Ash | Pet of the Week

Ash is a beautiful cat. He is friendly but can be independent at times. He has the perfect balance of alone time vs. cuddle time. He uses the litter box faithfully and enjoys eating treats and getting his head scratched.

Ash is seven years old.

Ash's adoption fee is $100; he is microchipped, neutered, and up to date on vaccines. All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. If you are interested in setting up a meet and greet, please complete an online adoption application and Helping Strays will call you to make an appointment.