Moses | Pet of the Week

Moses is a sweet boy who just came to Helping Strays on a transport from Texas. He gets along well with male and female dogs and is crate trained. If you’re looking for a large and lovable dog, please check him out. More info coming soon!

Moses is one year old and weighs 55 pounds.

Moses’s adoption fee is $250. All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. If you are interested in setting up a meet and greet, please complete an online adoption application and Helping Strays will call you to make an appointment.