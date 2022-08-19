Anubis | Pet of the Week

Anubis is a beautiful cat who loves attention, pets, and is cuddly. He is playful; mice and fetch are his favorite activities. This friendly cat likes to sleep in bed with you. Come meet Anubis at the shelter!

Anubis is one year old.

Anubis' adoption fee is $100. All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. If you are interested in setting up a meet and greet, please complete an online adoption application and Helping Strays will call you to make an appointment.