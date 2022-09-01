Lukas and Lokie | Pets of the Week

Lukas and Lokie are senior gentlemen and bonded brothers who would like to be adopted together. They are looking for a retirement home to spend their golden years. They would like a family who will give them unconditional love and attention.

Lukas and Lokie are nine years old.

Lukas is an orange tabby.

Lokie is a gray tabby with white.

All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. If you are interested in setting up a meet and greet, please complete an online adoption application and Helping Strays will call you to make an appointment.