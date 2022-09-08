Rhino | Pet of the Week

Rhino is a sweet, easy going dog who also loves to play ball and run around with other dogs in the play yard. Rhino’s ideal home looks like this: A big comfy bed, snacks in the kitchen, and someone to lay near in the evenings. He would love to keep someone company.

Rhino is three years old and weighs 75 pounds.

Rhino has heartworms and will be starting treatment soon. He would greatly benefit from having a calm home to recuperate in rather than trying to rest in a noisy and stressful shelter environment. If you would like to provide a foster home during Rhino’s heartworm treatment, Helping Strays will provide everything you need; the medical care, crate, food, etc. Rhino is also available to adopt and Helping Strays will pay and perform the heartworm treatment.

The adoption fee for adult dogs, seven months and older, is $250. All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. If you are interested in setting up a meet and greet, please complete an online adoption application and Helping Strays will call you to make an appointment.