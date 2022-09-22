Ruby | Pet of the Week

Ruby is a sweet girl who is house and crate trained. Car rides, taking walks, and playing in water are things she enjoys. Ruby is well mannered, good with cats and children and ready to be adopted.

Ruby is three years old and weighs 57 pounds.

The adoption fee for adult dogs, seven months and older, is $250. All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. If you are interested in setting up a meet and greet, please complete an online adoption application and Helping Strays will call you to make an appointment.