Prince | Pet of the Week

Hi, my name is Prince. I enjoy car rides, going on adventures, taking walks, and playing outside in the pool. I would love an active home to call my own where I can further my training and work on building my confidence. I would do best in a home with a fence and with no small animals. I am very sweet and want nothing more than to cuddle with you and get endless love and affection. I can’t wait to meet you!

Prince is five years old and weighs 61 pounds.

The adoption fee for adult dogs, seven months and older, is $250. All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. If you are interested in setting up a meet and greet, please complete an online adoption application and Helping Strays will call you to make an appointment.