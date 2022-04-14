Penny | Pet of the Week

Meet Penny, a sweet and silly girl. She likes to play outside but likes to hang out too. It doesn’t take long for her to connect to her people. Penny is smart and loves sitting for treats. She is doing well keeping her kennel clean and is getting better all the time. Penny enjoys taking walks and is pretty good on a leash. Penny would do best as an only pet, or with one other dog in the home, and with children over 12.

Penny is three years old and weighs 40 pounds.

Penny has heartworms and will be starting treatment soon. She would greatly benefit from having a quiet home to recuperate in rather than trying to rest in a noisy and stressful shelter environment. If you would like to provide a foster home during Penny’s heartworm treatment, Helping Strays will provide everything you need; the medical care, crate, food, etc. Penny is also available to adopt and Helping Strays will pay and perform the heartworm treatment.

The adoption fee for adult dogs, seven months and older, is $250. All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. If you are interested in setting up a meet and greet, please complete an online adoption application and Helping Strays will call you to make an appointment.

Please note:

Some of our pets are in foster care and not located at the shelter. If you are interested in a specific pet, contact the shelter at (618) 939-7389 to arrange a meeting.

