Lou | Pet of the Week

Lou is a handsome boy and is ready for his new home. He is gentle with children and gets along with other dogs. He is well behaved in his foster home and knows how to heel when on a walk. Lou prefers a home without cats. This friendly boy is a big time snuggler and can’t wait to snuggle with you!

Lou is two years old and weighs 53 pounds.

The adoption fee for adult dogs, seven months and older, is $250. All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption.

If you are interested in setting up a meet and greet, please complete an online adoption application and Helping Strays will call you to make an appointment.