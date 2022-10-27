Hershey | Pet of the Week

Hershey is a beautiful brindle boy! He is sweet and does fine with other dogs, cats, and older kids. Hershey is playful; sticks and tug toys are his favorite. He enjoys taking walks and car rides. He is house trained and crate trained. Hershey loves getting attention and being petted.

Hershey is four years old and weighs 85 pounds.

The adoption fee for adult dogs, seven months and older, is $250. All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption.

If you are interested in setting up a meet and greet, please complete an online adoption application and Helping Strays will call you to make an appointment.