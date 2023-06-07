Twin Teufels | Births

Anthony and Dr. Amanda (nee Hart) Teufel of Waterloo announce the birth of their twin daughters Alaina Marie Teufel and Alexandra Ann Teufel. The twins were born Monday Jan. 16, 2023, at Mercy Hospital, St Louis. Alaina was born at 8:04 p.m., weighing 4 lbs., 2.7 oz. and measuring 17 inches. Alexandra was born at 8:14 p.m., weighing 4 lbs., 13 oz. and measuring 17.5 inches. The twins, Lanie and Lexie, join their big sister Charlotte Rose, 9, and big brother Anthony James “AJ,” 2. Paternal grandparents are Mick and Mary Teufel of Cincinnati, Ohio. Maternal grandparents are Frank and Ann Hart of Smithton.

