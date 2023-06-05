Delores E. Wenkel | Obituary

Delores E. Wenkel (nee Tebbenhoff), 91, of Waterloo, born April 6, 1932, in East St. Louis, died peacefully at her residence on June 3, 2023.

Delores and her husband Ken worked their family farm in Columbia, where they had several thousand laying hens and ducks. They also grew vegetables and flowers. She loved to go polka dancing with her husband.

Surviving are her husband of almost 73 years, Ken Wenkel, daughter Janice (Gene) Blandford of Waterloo and sister-in-law, Rosetta Wenkel of Columbia.

She was preceded in death by a son Jim Wenkel and her parents Joseph and Mathilda (nee Kruse) Tebbenhoff.

Visitation is 4-6 p.m. June 9 at Braun Family Funeral Home, Columbia.

A funeral service will follow at the funeral home, with Monsignor Carl Scherrer officiating.

A burial at Miles Cemetery, Waterloo, will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Helping Strays.