Carol M. Merz | Obituary

Carol Marie (nee Daum) Merz, 80, of Columbia died June 6, 2023, at de Greeff Hospice House, St. Louis. She was born Nov. 7, 1942, in St. Louis.

Carol enjoyed watching wildlife from her front porch. She enjoyed looking for treasures at the local thrift stores. She frequented the casinos and local establishments to play video poker. She loved to travel and share the souvenirs that she brought back for her grandkids.

Nothing made her happier than having her children and grandchildren together to celebrate family milestones and holidays.

She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Columbia.

Surviving are her children Cindy (Don) Harbaugh, Paul J. (Ann) Merz, Jr., David (Cindy) Merz, Steven (Linda) Merz, Sharon (Marty) Cox and Jerod (Liana) Merz; grandchildren Erica Huebner, David (Samantha) Merz Jr., Emily (Robert Hearnes) Merz, Joshua Merz, Luke Merz, Danielle Merz, Jason (Nataley) Merz, Ryan Merz, Caleb Merz and Hannah Merz; great-grandchildren, Stella Huebner and Dinah Merz and two on the way; sisters Karen Soncasie and Pam (Dennis) Schrum; brothers-in-law Fr. Al Merz and Edward (Jacque) Merz; sister-in-law Sharon Merz; along with other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband Paul J. Merz Sr., whom she married on Sept. 2, 1961, and who died on Feb. 9, 1997, daughter Michelle Ann Merz, who died on Aug. 5, 1984, and parents James and Gertrude (nee McCullough) Daum.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. June 9 at Leesman Funeral Home, Columbia.

A funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. June 10 at the funeral home with Fr. Al Merz officiating.

Interment will follow in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Columbia.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: de Greeff Hospice House, St. Louis.