Treva Weiser | Obituary

Republic-Times- November 27, 2023

Treva Weiser, 96, of Columbia, died Nov. 11, 2023, at her residence in Columbia. She was born July 7, 1927, in rural Edinburg.

Treva had many roles during her lifetime: medical technologist, president of the Taylorville High School PTA and a grain hauler at harvest. She was a founder and member for over 50 years of The Christian County Lady Land Owners. She was also an active member of Buckeye United Methodist Church in rural Owaneco. Treva contributed to Christian County Historical Society and received an Illinois Sesquicentennial Family Farm recognition for the 150 years of Hunsley family ownership.

Surviving are her children James Jr. (Dorothy) of Columbia, Alan (Jan) of Wheatland, Wyo., and Callie (Joseph) Connor of Carthage and seven grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren: James Connor (Chandra) Weiser and Dylan, Audrey and Ashton of Columbia; Kara (Jamie) McClintock and Lillian, Elise and Amelia of Washington; William (Erin) Weiser and Adele and Grady of Okawville; Matthew Connor of Macomb; John (Mallorie) Weiser and Sullivan, Ruby and Miloh of Columbia; Carla Weiser and Colby and Dalten of Wheatland, Wyo; and Dana (Dahl) Nicholls and twins Tawni and Briella, Dawson and Kreo of Riverton, Wyo.

She was preceded in death by her husband, “Jim” Malcolm Weiser Sr.; father and mother Ruby and Eva Hunsley; sister Margaret Lutsch; and half-brother Alan Hunsley.

Treva will be buried at a later date in Camp Butler National Cemetery, Springfield. 

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to Christian County Historical Society in Taylorville.

Arrangements were handled by Leesman Funeral Home.

