James M. Garner | Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of James Michael Garner, who left us on Nov. 4, 2023, in Fort Smith, Ark. He was 78 years old. Jim, or “Pappy,” as he was fondly called by his children, other family members and friends, was born June 3, 1945 in St. Louis.

He attended school in both Jennings and Maplewood, Mo., before his family moved to Illinois. Jim was employed by Eastern Photo labs in Thomaston, Conn. for many years as a portrait photographer in cities across New England and the east coast. He was a perfectionist, and he had a special knack for bringing out smiles from his subjects of all ages.

Jim loved Cardinals baseball and the Arkansas Razorbacks and enjoyed many fishing trips with family and friends on the lake waters of Minnesota. He also enjoyed boating and water-skiing, beach vacations and just spending time with family and friends. He loved the companionship of his dogs, especially Gypsy.

Rest in Peace, dear brother. You will always be in our hearts and memories.

Jim is survived by his siblings Terry Garner (Jackie), Claudia Herndon and her partner Don and Mark Garner (Dawn); children Michael Nadeau (Suzanne), Brandy Smith (Zac), Michael Garner and Larissa Mendieta (Pepe); and his seven grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Jim was preceded in death by his biological father James Williamson Baldwin; his mother and adoptive father Leia M. (nee Schaper) and Claude A. Garner; his first wife, Cynthia (nee Nadeau) Garner; niece and nephew Cara and Nicholas Garner; and his brother Danny Garner.

A celebration of his life will be held at a future date.