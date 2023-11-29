James M. ‘Mike’ Burton | Obituary

James M. “Mike” Burton, 85, of Waterloo, died Nov. 29, 2023, in Waterloo. He was born Oct. 22, 1938, in Poplar Bluff, Mo.

Mike was a member of United Church of Christ, Waterloo Jaycee’s past president, JCI Senator, Waterloo Masonic Lodge and Retired Teacher Association. He was also a Kloepper player and bowler.

He is survived by his wife Jodi Burton (nee Ritchie); children Julie (Jeff) Roy, Stacey (Tom) Schilling and Michael Eric (Meghan) Burton; grandchildren Jack (Lauren Wheeler) Roy, Reid and Rowan Schilling and Emma Bertrand and Nick Burton; great-granddaughter Lydia K. Roy; brothers-in-law John T. (Laurie) Dacus and Michael W. Ritchie; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his first wife Sarah Anne Burton (nee Dacus) and parents Donald C. and Marjorie (nee Knox) Burton.

Visitation 3-7 p.m. Dec. 1 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo and 9-10 a.m. Dec. 2 at St. Paul United Church of Christ in Floraville.

A funeral service will follow at the church with Pastor Matt Friz officiating.

Interment will be at Kolmer Memorial Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: House of Neighborly Service; Vitas Hospice; or donor’s choice.