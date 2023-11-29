Wayne J. Faust | Obituary

Wayne J. Faust, 69, of Columbia, died Nov. 28, 2023, at Mercy Hospital South, St. Louis. He was born March 4, 1954, in Belleville.

Wayne was a Columbia area farmer, and a strong supporter of the 4-H Clubs of Monroe County.

Surviving are his friends, Susan Liefer, Glen and Jake Stumpf, along with other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Shirlean (nee Straher) Faust.

Cremation will take place.

A celebration of life will be 4-8 p.m. Dec. 11 at American Legion Post 581, Columbia.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: 4-H Clubs of Monroe County c/o University of Illinois Extension, Waterloo.

Arrangements were handled by Leesman Funeral Home.