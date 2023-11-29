Wayne J. Faust | Obituary

Republic-Times- November 29, 2023

Wayne J. Faust, 69, of Columbia, died Nov. 28, 2023, at Mercy Hospital South, St. Louis. He was born March 4, 1954, in Belleville.

Wayne was a Columbia area farmer, and a strong supporter of the 4-H Clubs of Monroe County.

Surviving are his friends, Susan Liefer, Glen and Jake Stumpf, along with other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Shirlean (nee Straher) Faust. 

Cremation will take place. 

A celebration of life will be 4-8 p.m. Dec. 11 at American Legion Post 581, Columbia. 

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: 4-H Clubs of Monroe County c/o University of Illinois Extension,  Waterloo. 

Arrangements were handled by Leesman Funeral Home.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

Donald A. Stumpf Sr. | Obituary

December 5, 2023

Lois M. Heise | Obituary

December 5, 2023

Gary L. Brinkmann | Obituary

December 5, 2023
HTC web
MonroeCountyElectric300X15012_19