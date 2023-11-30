Melinda M. Cole | Obituary

Melinda M. Cole, 89 years, of Columbia, died Nov. 29, 2023 at Bria of Columbia. She was born March 4, 1934, in Hopkinsville, Ky., daughter of the late James and Geneva Henderson. She was married to the late James I. Cole. They were married Dec. 27, 1984, in Springfield, Ky. He had passed away Sept. 12, 2012.

Melinda had 21 years of dedicated service to Canteen of St. Louis as a head cook. Melinda was known by everyone as Millie.

She loved camping, fishing, cooking, reading books and most of all spending time with her children and family. If you knew Millie, she would feed you! Her most favorite thing to do was cooking for others.

Surviving are her sons Orman (Lynne) Polk, Albert (Kathy) Polk and Wayne (Teresa) Polk; daughters Kathy (Bruce) Robert, and Rita (Steve) Brady; grandchildren Dave Jr., Jason, Jenny, Chris, Justin, Derek, Melissa, Tanya, Mindy, Amanda and Ricky; great-grandchildren, Dave III, Kristen, Chase, Cameron, Landon, Nora, Oliver, Cole, Dane, Ashleigh, Theo, Lilly and Richie; great-great-grandchildren, Landon, Caryson, Novalyn, Taylon and Keaton, along with other relatives and friends.

She was also preceded in death by brothers Chester Henderson, Jewell Henderson, Dayton Henderson, Dorris Henderson and sister Mary I. Buckley.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Dec. 1 at Leesman Funeral Home, Columbia.

A funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Dec. 2 at the funeral home, with Pastor Paul Kurrelmeyer officiating.

Interment will follow in the Kolmer Memorial Cemetery, Waterloo.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to the Red Bud Bible Church, Red Bud.