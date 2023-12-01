Charles C. Schwartz Jr. | Obituary

Charles Clifford Schwartz Jr., 79, died Nov. 27.

Known around the state for his ability to captivate a courtroom – when he talked, people listened. He was a formidable opponent, tough as nails, kindhearted too, and beloved by many.

He loved to travel, especially to Las Vegas and Florida. He found joy in rehabbing and remodeling properties and his family liked to joke he was a rehabber who dabbled in law.

He absolutely adored his eight grandchildren and was a proud Papa, traveling to many tournaments and games to show his support. He was happiest spending time outdoors at the lake with his wife and family, watching sports, shooting off fireworks, boating, fishing, riding the golf cart, watching movies, making memories and delicious breakfasts.

Clifford is a 1962 graduate of Chaminade College Preparatory. At the prime age of 18, just before heading off to college, he was badly burned in a gas station explosion. After recovery from his accident, he attended Regis College in Denver, Colo., where he played on the men’s soccer team.

Due to frequent trips back and forth from Regis for surgeries related to his accident, he decided to stay closer to home and finished his bachelor’s degree from Saint Louis University in 1967. Clifford graduated and received his Juris Doctorate in the accelerated program at University of Tulsa Law School in 1970, where he was one of seven law students chosen to receive a Ford Foundation fellowship.

Clifford proudly devoted 50 years as a dedicated attorney, working countless hours for his clients and he lived and breathed his work. He was bestowed with many honors and accolades and argued some of Missouri’s most notable cases.

He was a Member of the Missouri Bar Association, Bar Association of Metropolitan St. Louis, Jefferson County Bar Association, Elks Club and St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.

Clifford’s near-death experience and miraculous recovery earned him the nickname “Matchstick” from his fraternity brothers in Alpha Delta Gamma at Regis College. Nothing ever held him back, he always said after that experience he never wanted to miss anything in life. Clifford was dearly loved, and his presence will be missed by all who knew him.

He was the beloved son of the late Charles Clifford Schwartz Sr. and Mary Eugenia (nee Burgess) Schwartz. Known to many as “Chuck,” “Clifford” or “Cliff,” he was the beloved husband of Dianna (nee Davis) Schwartz; dear father of Laura (Stephen) Ahlheim, Brian (Jennifer) Schwartz, Greg (Erin) Schwartz and Kristin Lesinski; dear grandfather of Grant Ahlheim, Mia Ahlheim, Alexandra Schwartz, Gabriel Schwartz, Jude Schwartz, Charles Schwartz, Gabriella Schwartz and Luke Schwartz; dear brother of Claudia Krause, Edward Schwartz, Christopher Kavanaugh and the late Carla Hart and Victoria Beasley; dear brother-in-law, uncle and friend to all, including his loyal dog, Jett.

Visitation is 9:30-11:30 a.m. Dec. 7 at Immaculate Conception Parish, Columbia.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated following visitation at the church with lunch to follow.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: the Parkinson’s Disease Foundation, New York, N.Y.; Bellefontaine Habilitation Center, St. Louis; or Catholic Charities.

Arrangements were handled by Leesman Funeral Home.