Donald R. Lewis | Obituary

Donald R. Lewis, 87, of Red Bud, died Nov. 29, 2023, in Red Bud. He was born Dec. 29, 1935 in Columbia, to the late Ira Lee and Ofa (nee Neville) Lewis.

He graduated from Columbia High School in 1953 and then spent four years in carpenter’s apprentice school. Donald married JoAnn Phelps on April 20, 1957, in East Carondelet.

Donald was a skilled craftsman. He owned his own construction company and was part of the Carpenter’s Union 169 for 70 years. He taught carpentry at a Belleville Area College for 17 years. He loved fishing, camping, the Cardinals, family events and playing the steel guitar in his church’s band.

Surviving are his wife JoAnn Lewis, daughters Norma (Douglas) Feldman, Tammy (Jason) Wierzchucki and Lisa (Mark) Johnson; sons Steven (Mary) Lewis and Ronald (Laura) Lewis; brother Bill (Ellen) Lewis; grandchildren Christopher Hirsch, Katie Feldman, Jason Doore, Ryan Doore Meaghan Doore, Andrew Wierzchucki, Aaron Wierzchucki, Alex Wierzchucki, Shane Lewis, Aidan Cosby (Lewis), Steven R. Lewis Jr.; step-grandchildren Autumn Steele (Feldman), Rachel Agnew (Feldman), Dustin Feldman, Cathy Haislit (Lewis), Mia Johnson and Corinne Johnson; four great-grandchildren; and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; Ira and Ofa Lewis, sister Mary Monell and brother Harold Lewis.

Visitation is 2-5 p.m. Dec. 3 and 10-11 a.m. Dec. 4 at Leesman Funeral Home in Red Bud.

A funeral service will follow Dec. 4 at the funeral home with Mark Widner officiating.

Interment will be in the Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to the Carpenters International Training Fund, Las Vegas, Nev.