Mildred L. Meyer | Obituary

Mildred L. “Millie” (nee Coffman) Meyer, 99, was baptized into the hope of Christ’s resurrection on Nov. 30, 2023, at Evelyn’s House, Creve Coeur, Mo.

She was the wife of the late Glennon Meyer who passed away in 1994. She was born July 21, 1924, in Potosi, Mo., daughter of the late Raymond and Lucille Coffman.

She enjoyed dancing, telling jokes, crossword puzzles, card games and reading, but most of all spending time with her two sons and their families.

She worked as a legal secretary for Edward Garnholz, Prosecuting Attorney; Milton Green, Dean of Washington University Law School; and over fifty years for Merle Silverstein, attorney with the law firm of Rosenblum, Goldenhersh, Silverstein and Zafft.

She is survived by her sons Gregory (Kathy) Meyer of Chesterfield, Mo., and Ronald (the late Dianne) Meyer of Las Vegas, Nev.; grandchildren, Becca, Kelly and Brandon (Karen) Meyer and Erin (Scott) Rhode; and great-grandchildren, Kye, Chase and Ally Rhode. She was a dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and cherished friend to the Hannegan family.

She is preceded in death by her two sisters Lillian (Mark) Phillips and Norma Jean (Daley) Politte.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Dec. 4 at Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Mo. A

A funeral procession will depart from the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 5 to Ascension Catholic Church, Chesterfield, Mo. for 10 a.m. Mass.

Interment will be at Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Waterloo.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Mary Culver Home for Visually Impaired Women; or Evelyn’s House.

