Rebecca A. Rocha | Obituary

Rebecca “Becky” Ann Rocha, 64, of Cahokia, born April 27, 1959, in Waltham, Mass., died Nov. 30, 2023, at Touchette Regional Hospital, Cahokia Heights.

Becky was employed by Citizen’s Bank in St. Louis. She was a former member of the Lions Club and the Jaycees, both of Cahokia. In her younger days, Becky loved to play softball.

Surviving are her sister, Dolores (Ken) Hoock of Columbia, IL; sister-in-law, Gloria Behrmann of Waterloo, IL; three nieces, Christine (Sean) Cleary, Amy (John) Blankenship, and Jenny (Sherman) Voegtle; a nephew, Kevin (Mieke) Hoock; great niece, Madilyn Hoock; and a great nephew, Nathan Cleary. She was also a dear niece, cousin, and friend.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Marguerite, nee Cruse, Rocha and her brother, Keith Rocha.

In following Becky’s wishes, a private cremation will be held.

Following a ceremony sometime in mid- to late January, Becky’s ashes will be buried next to her parents at Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville.

Braun Family Funeral Home, Columbia, was entrusted with the care of Becky.