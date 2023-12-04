Rebecca A. Rocha | Obituary

Republic-Times- December 4, 2023

Rebecca “Becky” Ann Rocha, 64, of Cahokia, born April 27, 1959, in Waltham, Mass., died Nov. 30, 2023, at Touchette Regional Hospital, Cahokia Heights.

Becky was employed by Citizen’s Bank in St. Louis.  She was a former member of the Lions Club and the Jaycees, both of Cahokia.  In her younger days, Becky loved to play softball.

Surviving are her sister, Dolores (Ken) Hoock of Columbia, IL; sister-in-law, Gloria Behrmann of Waterloo, IL; three nieces, Christine (Sean) Cleary, Amy (John) Blankenship, and Jenny (Sherman) Voegtle; a nephew, Kevin (Mieke) Hoock; great niece, Madilyn Hoock; and a great nephew, Nathan Cleary.  She was also a dear niece, cousin, and friend.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Marguerite, nee Cruse, Rocha and her brother, Keith Rocha.

In following Becky’s wishes, a private cremation will be held. 

Following a ceremony sometime in mid- to late January,  Becky’s ashes will be buried next to her parents at Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville.  

Braun Family Funeral Home, Columbia, was entrusted with the care of Becky.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

Donald A. Stumpf Sr. | Obituary

December 5, 2023

Lois M. Heise | Obituary

December 5, 2023

Gary L. Brinkmann | Obituary

December 5, 2023
HTC web
MonroeCountyElectric300X15012_19