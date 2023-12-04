Charles C. Juelfs | Obituary

Charles C. Juelfs, 86, of Columbia, died Dec. 3, 2023, in St. Louis. He was born Sept. 24, 1937, in Fults.

Charles was a member of Zion United Church of Christ in St. Joe, a Boy Scout leader and a United States Army veteran.

He is survived by his wife Ellen V. Juelfs (nee Wortmann); children David (Susan) Juelfs, Mark (Becky) Juelfs and Marie (Del) Hooker; grandchildren Zander and Gavin Juelfs, Trevor and Craig Juelfs and Chelsea, Trent, and Caleb Hooker; step-grandchildren Grant (Rylee) Beasley, Kaitlyn Beasley and Shane (Rachel) Hooker; step-great-grandchildren Josie and Lexie Hooker; sister-in-law Delrose Juelfs, Goldie Juelfs, Barb Juelfs and Martha Wortmann; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents Arthur Juelfs and Lydia (nee Dintelmann) Juelfs-Bense, brothers Ervin Juelfs, Vernon Juelfs, Wilbert Juelfs and Arnold Juelfs and brother-in-law Paul Wortmann.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Dece. 7 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo and 9 a.m. until time of service Dec. 8 at Zion UCC in St. Joe.

A funeral service will follow at 10 a.m. at the church with Pastor Patrick Poole officiating.

Interment will be at Zion Cemetery in St. Joe.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Zion UCC – St. Joe; Zion Cemetery – St. Joe; or donor’s choice.