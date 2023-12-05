Gary L. Brinkmann | Obituary

Gary L. Brinkmann, 56, of Waterloo, died Dec. 3, 2023, in St. Louis. He was born June 12, 1967, in Red Bud.

Gary was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church and Carpenters Local 1987. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed fishing, boating and spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife Debra Brinkmann (nee Bradley); children Joshua Brinkmann (Christy Torrey) and Tyler Brinkmann (Erika Lloyd); brothers and sisters Dona (Larry) Toenjes, Lee (Linda) Birkner, Linda (Gerald) Grahlherr, Gary (Patty) Birkner, Patty (Kevin) Brinkmann, Fay (Gary) Skaer, Dale Birkner, Marilyn Brinkmann, Keith (Dede) Brinkmann, Kathleen (Curt) Middendorf, Nora (Tim) Hartmann, Tom (Tammy) Brinkmann, Gail (Benny) Cockrell, Louis (Tammy) Birkner and Carl Birkner; mother-in-law Mary Bradley; brother-in-law Jim Bradley Jr.; sisters-in-law Michelle (Don) Voegtle, Stacy (Paul) Poepper and Krista (Terrance) Doss; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents Jacob J. Brinkmann and Anetha (nee Bequette) Birkner; sister Theresa Birkner; stepfather Leo Birkner; and father-in-law James C. Bradley Sr.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Dec. 8 and 8-9:30 a.m. Dec. 9 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Dec. 9 at Ss. Peter & Paul Church in Waterloo with Father John Igwe C.M. and Deacon Tom Helfrich officiating

Interment will be at Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: ALS Association of Greater St. Louis: or family wishes.